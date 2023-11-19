Rwanda has denied claims by the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that Kigali is involved in frustrating peace efforts in eastern DRC.

Felix Tshisekedi, the President of DRC, said in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France24 on Friday that dozens of Rwandan soldiers recently crossed into eastern DRC to fight against the Congolese troops.

According to Tshisekedi, the Rwandan soldiers are "disguising as M23 rebel members."

"We have proof. With the weapons we have, the technology we have, we see them," Tshisekedi said.

Border deployment 'not new'

Rwanda's Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda has denied the allegations, saying that the deployment of Rwandan troops to the border was not new.

"Even in a time of peace there is always military deployment at the border. No border of any nation in the world can be left unprotected," Mukuralinda said as quoted by Rwanda's New Times on Saturday.

The eastern part of DRC has been plagued by violence for decades, with the UN saying that at least 100 armed groups are operating in the volatile region.

Thousands of people have been killed over the years, and millions displaced as fight rages on over control of rich natural resources, including tin and tungsten, in the troubled territory.