AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda denies Tshisekedi's claim about DRC insecurity
Rwanda has once again denied Kinshasa's claim that it is fanning violence in the eastern part of DRC.
Rwanda denies Tshisekedi's claim about DRC insecurity
DRC has experienced a lengthy period of insecurity, particularly in the eastern part of the country. / Photo : TRT Afrika / Others
November 19, 2023

Rwanda has denied claims by the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that Kigali is involved in frustrating peace efforts in eastern DRC.

Felix Tshisekedi, the President of DRC, said in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France24 on Friday that dozens of Rwandan soldiers recently crossed into eastern DRC to fight against the Congolese troops.

According to Tshisekedi, the Rwandan soldiers are "disguising as M23 rebel members."

"We have proof. With the weapons we have, the technology we have, we see them," Tshisekedi said.

Border deployment 'not new'

Rwanda's Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda has denied the allegations, saying that the deployment of Rwandan troops to the border was not new.

"Even in a time of peace there is always military deployment at the border. No border of any nation in the world can be left unprotected," Mukuralinda said as quoted by Rwanda's New Times on Saturday.

The eastern part of DRC has been plagued by violence for decades, with the UN saying that at least 100 armed groups are operating in the volatile region.

Thousands of people have been killed over the years, and millions displaced as fight rages on over control of rich natural resources, including tin and tungsten, in the troubled territory.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us