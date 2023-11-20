SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Lack of money 'stops' Nigeria from sacking football coach
A member of Nigeria's Football Federation has said that they would have sacked men's team head coach Jose Peseiro if they had money to compensate him.
Lack of money 'stops' Nigeria from sacking football coach
Nigerian men's football team head coach Jose Peseiro is yet to get a win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after two matches. / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would fire head coach Jose Peseiro if they had the money to pay him off after two poor performances in World Cup qualifiers, according to executive committee member Nse Essien.

Nigeria's qualification for the 2026 World Cup is already in serious jeopardy after they managed only two draws in their first two qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Walter Musona scored direct from a free kick to put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half and Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho equalised midway through the second half.

Portuguese coach Peseiro has been singled out for criticism for the Super Eagles' slow start to qualification.

'Not happy'

"If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job, we're not happy," NFF member Essien told reporters.

"Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It's unfortunate that from a possible six points we only have two points. We're in a very precarious situation."

South Africa lead Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points and will be expected to widen the gap on Tuesday when they visit Rwanda, while Lesotho host Benin in South Africa.

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have two points from as many matches.

The qualifiers will resume in June 2024 with Nigeria hoping to make up lost ground when they welcome South Africa to the southern city of Uyo, before a tricky trip to Benin.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us