Kenya Airways to resume flights to Somalia after 3-year suspension
The news comes just a week after Somalia's historic admission into the East African Community (EAC).
The flights from Kenya to Somalia are expected to resume in a February. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 30, 2023

Kenya Airways has announced the lifting of a three-year suspension of its flights to Mogadishu, Somalia.

The national carrier revealed plans to resume direct flights from Nairobi to Mogadishu, with the first scheduled flight set for Feb. 14, 2024.

The move "aligns with the increasing business and the growing (amount) of air travel between Kenya and Somalia," Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said late on Wednesday.

The news comes just a week after Somalia's historic admission into the East African Community (EAC) on Nov. 24 at the Summit of the East African Community Heads of State in Arusha, Tanzania.

Streamlining travel

The admission into the regional bloc as the eighth member comes after a prolonged 11-year wait since Somalia's application.

The resumption of air travel not only enhances people-to-people connectivity but also opens up opportunities for trade and tourism between the two nations.

According to the airline, direct flights are expected to streamline travel logistics, providing a convenient and efficient means of transportation for passengers and cargo alike.

In recent years, tensions between Kenya and Somalia have been high due to a number of factors, including a maritime boundary dispute, allegations of interference in Somalia's internal affairs and the security situation in Somalia.

