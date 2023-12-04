AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone arrests 37 soldiers after 'failed coup'
The Sierra Leonean government has announced that at least 37 soldiers have been arrested in connection with the November 26, 2023 "coup attempt."
Sierra Leone arrests 37 soldiers after 'failed coup'
Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has said that the law will be followed in dealing with the suspected coup plotters. / Photo: TRT Afrika      / Others
December 4, 2023

The Sierra Leonean government has announced that a total of 57 people, mostly members of the military, have been arrested over a November 26 coup attempt.

Armed attackers had stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces during the early hours of November 26.

The fighting left 21 people dead, including 14 soldiers, according to information minister Chernor Bah.

Among those arrested were 37 military personnel, ten civilians, four dismissed military personnel, five serving police personnel and one retired police officer, deputy information minister Yusuf Keketoma Sandi told state radio on Monday.

'Respect for the law'

He did not name any suspected ring leaders of the November 26 attempt to overthrow the government.

Armed police on Monday raided the home of the capital's deputy mayor Kweku Lisk, a police source said.

Forty-three of the arrests were made over the weekend, the deputy minister said.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said Saturday that the response to the coup bid would be dictated by "respect for the law".

Recent coups in West Africa

West Africa has seen a series of coups since 2020 in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau denounced an "attempted coup" last Thursday-Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us