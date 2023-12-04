Niger's military leaders said on Monday that they were ending two European Union security and defence missions in the country, as it battles with two long-running militant insurgencies.

The foreign ministry said that it was ending the agreement between Niger and the European Union regarding the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) mission in the country.

Under the CSDP, the EU in 2012 launched a Niamey-based civilian capacity-building mission called EUCAP Sahel Niger, which supports Niger's internal security forces, authorities and non-governmental actors.

Niger's foreign ministry also announced in a press statement the "withdrawal by the State of Niger of consent for the deployment of an EU military partnership mission" in Niger.

Militant insurgencies

Also established under the EU's mission was a military partnership known as EUMPM, launched in February "at the request of the Nigerien authorities", according to the EU Council website.

The partnership was designed to "enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat," the website said.

The West African nation is battling two militant insurgencies – a spillover in its southeast from a long-running conflict in neighbouring Nigeria, and an offensive in the west by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.

The country has been ruled by military leaders since the overthrow of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

A Russian delegation met with Niger's military leaders in Niamey earlier on Monday, with the two countries agreeing to strengthen military cooperation.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories