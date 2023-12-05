Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has thanked his supporters and family after winning the top award at the Italian football awards on Monday.

The Napoli striker was voted as the best player in the Serie A as well as being in the starting XI of the year.

The 24-year-old led his club to its first league title in 33 years in the 2022-2023 season with his 26 goals. He was also the season's top scorer.

"Thank you Grand Gala AIC for the recognition and awards, thank you my family, friends, and supporters for your votes and unending support. GOD is the Greatest," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Other winners of the night was his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and former coach Luciano Spalletti who also won awards in different categories.

Napoli was selected as the best club of the season.

The Gran Gala del Calcio is an annual event held by the Italian Footballers Association (AIC). It recognises the success of Italian clubs and footballers in the previous season.

