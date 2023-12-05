TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's call on Israeli war crimes
Turkish President Erdogan criticises Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the war crimes of Israel, remarking that Türkiye's priority is to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.
“Talks during the Organisation of Islamic Conference on Gaza were significant for a joint action to follow up further on the issue,” President Erdogan says. /Photo: AA / Others
December 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blasted what he called Israel’s “war crimes” and its “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

“Israel’s war crimes and its crimes against humanity in Gaza should not be left unanswered,” he said on Tuesday as he delivered his remarks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye’s priority is to “ensure that a permanent ceasefire is implemented in Gaza and humanitarian aid is delivered without any interruption.”

He also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu jeopardises the region’s future and safety to extend his political life,” he said.

The Turkish leader further praised Qatar and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for their actions for Gaza.

“Talks during the Organisation of Islamic Conference [Cooperation] on Gaza were significant for a joint action to follow up further on the issue,” he said, as he hailed “Qatar’s efforts to realise a humanitarian pause in Gaza.”

SOURCE:TRT World
