At least 40,000 Sudanese refugees in Chad are facing a dire water shortage, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.

The refugees, who are in three camps in eastern Chad, are "receiving just six litres of water per person per day for drinking, cooking, and washing."

"(That is) far below the 20 litres of water per person per day recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in emergencies," MSF said on Tuesday.

The conditions present serious health risks to the people, with several undergoing treatment for skin diseases, gastrointestinal infections, and acute watery diarrhea.

Poor road network

Poor roads have made it difficult for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the people in need.

"Mothers tell us they have 20 litres of water for seven people in their house," MSF project medical referent Marina Pomares Fuentes said. "They are compelled to choose: drink or cook? Their priority isn't maintaining hygiene."

The war in Sudan, which broke out on April 15, has led to the deaths of about 10,000 people and displaced millions, according to official estimates.

