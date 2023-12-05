AFRICA
South African nationals trapped in Gaza return home
The group safely crossed into Egypt after South African diplomats in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities there to facilitate the process.
South African Nationals evacuated from Gaza attend a press conference in Johannesburg. Photo \ Dirco South Africa / Others
December 5, 2023

Nineteen South African nationals who had been stuck in Gaza since the start of the conflict have crossed into Egypt and returned home, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Clayson Monyela, the ministry spokesman, wrote on X that the group safely crossed into Egypt after South African diplomats in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities there to facilitate the process.

The the foreign Ministry has shared a video of the group comprising six males and 13 females arriving in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

It said it will ensure that South African nationals "left behind also come through safely."

South Africa has also called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the resumption of talks that would end the violence and bring a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
