One of the suspected organisers of an attempted coup d'etat in Sierra Leone last month has been arrested along with two alleged accomplices, the government said on Tuesday.

The latest arrests bring to 60 the number of people detained in connection with the events of November 26, most of them members of the military.

"One of the organisers of the failed coup attempt on November 26, Amadu Koita, who was at the top of the wanted list, was arrested yesterday (Monday)," Information Minister Chernor Bah said at a press conference in Freetown.

Koita is a former soldier and presidential bodyguard during the administration of Ernest Bai Koroma. He was widely followed on social networks where he criticised the government of current President Julius Maada Bio.

Harboured by policemen

He was being harboured by a policewoman and a policeman, who were also arrested, the spokesman said.

During the early hours of November 26, armed attackers stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces.

The fighting left 21 people dead, including 14 soldiers, according to Bah.

Among those arrested earlier in connection with the violence were 37 military personnel, 10 civilians, four dismissed military personnel, five serving police personnel and one retired police officer, deputy information minister Yusuf Keketoma Sandi told state radio on Monday.

'Respect for law'

President Bio said Saturday that the response to the coup bid would be dictated by "respect for the law".

West Africa has seen a series of coups since 2020 in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau denounced an "attempted coup" last week.

