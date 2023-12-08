AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa intercepts 133 trafficking victims in fresh case
South African authorities say the people including children were being driven in ten minibuses when police intercepted them.
South Africa intercepts 133 trafficking victims in fresh case
SA's Border Management Authority works to tackle illegal migration from multiple sources. Photo SAgovnews / Others
December 8, 2023

South Africa has intercepted ten minibus taxis transporting 133 individuals suspected to be victims of human trafficking in Limpopo Province, police say.

“We have intercepted ten taxis along the N1 towards Pretoria, just outside Polokwane. Here, we have actually processed over 133 victims of suspected human trafficking, including children and adults,’’ said Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson.

Mashaba added that Home Affairs officers have been invited to ‘’check where they’re coming from’’ and that the suspects would likely be ‘’deported back to their border.''

The incident comes less than one week after South African border control officers intercepted 42 buses carrying more than 440 unaccompanied children allegedly from Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean authorities have denied the South African claims.

"The two border authorities on both the Zimbabwean and South African side have not received any official communication or confirmation on the alleged (interception and repatriation of) 443 children as reported in some publications," Zimbabwean Labour Minister July Moyo said in a statement on Monday.

Every year, South Africa deports between 15,000 and 20,000 foreigners staying in the country without the proper documentation, according to its Home Affairs office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us