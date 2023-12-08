France's World Cup winner Paul Pogba is facing the possibility of a lengthy ban after Italy's anti-doping tribunal called for a four-year suspension for the Juventus midfielder.

"I can confirm that we received this morning this notification from the anti-doping agency with four years of suspension requested," a Juventus club source told AFP on Thursday evening.

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone.

A month later, a B sample confirmed the presence of the substance.

Proceedings by the Italian sports justice system are underway, while the Turin public prosecutor's office has also started a judicial investigation, as doping is a criminal offence in Italy.

Off the field issues

The recommendation from the tribunal is the latest in on and off the field issues for Pogba.

From being on top of the world Pogba has slowly slipped down to the depths, ravaged by injuries and a difficult personal life.

In March 2022, intruders, who included childhood friends, broke into Pogba's home and held him against his will, demanding 13 million euros ($14 million).

Pogba ended up paying 100,000 euros of the sum and the affair taught him that "the only people who can hurt are the people who are close to you".

Injuries

A knee issue kept him sidelined from the 2022 World Cup with France coach Didier Deschamps saying he hoped the playmaker "rediscovers his smile".

A month after suffering the injury, his brother Mathias released a video in which he threatened to reveal secrets about his superstar sibling.

Juve have also suspended payment of his estimated annual salary of 8 million euros (8.4 million dollars).

