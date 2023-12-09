TÜRKİYE
UN Security Council has turned into protector of Israel: President Erdogan
"We have lost our hope and expectation from UN Security Council," says Turkish President Erdogan, adding that "Butchers of Gaza will be held accountable sooner or later".
December 9, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his call to reform the UN Security Council following the US veto of a resolution that had called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza the day before.

"Due to a veto by the US, no decision was reached. It is essential for UN Security Council to be reformed,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address on Saturday at the World Human Rights Day event in Istanbul.

“We have lost our hope and expectation from UN Security Council,” he said. “Since October 7, the UN Security Council, whose mission is to establish global peace, has turned into a protector of Israel."

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Around 17,500 Palestinians have been killed in the besieged enclave in Israeli air and ground attacks since the offensive by Hamas on October 7.

'Butchers of Gaza to be held accountable'

Erdogan stressed that Israeli government, backed by full support of the West, is committing atrocities and massacres in Gaza that shame humanity as a whole.

The “butchers of Gaza” must be held accountable for crimes against humanity, Erdogan said, adding that they will be held accountable “sooner or later.”

He said a fair world is possible, but not with the US because it sides with Israel.

The Turkish president said the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights is being blatantly violated in Gaza, and the occupied Palestinian territories.

