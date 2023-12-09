SPORTS
Liverpool score in stoppage to beat Palace and move to top of league
Harvey Elliott struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park
Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind,   / Photo: Reuters
December 9, 2023

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.

But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to provisionally move the club to the top of the standings.

Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point. The Gunners can regain the league lead when they play at third-place Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Salah had evened the score with a deflected shot in the 76th. Palace had been reduced to 10 men just a minute earlier when Jordan Ayew was sent off.

Home team lead

The home team had taken the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty in the 57th after he had been fouled by Jarell Quansah.

But the game turned around when Ayew was shown a second yellow card.

Liverpool quickly capitalized as Salah struck his landmark goal. He became the fifth Liverpool player to reach 200 for the club.

Even then, Klopp’s team looked set to drop points until Elliott’s clincher.

Salah also moved up to 10th in the league’s all-time scorers list with 150.

