Nigerian senators donate salaries to army airstrike victims
The announcement was made during a visit by the senators to Kaduna state where a military airstrike 'mistakenly' killed more than 80 civilians
At least 85 people were killed by accidental army attack. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
December 10, 2023

Nigerian senators have donated their December salaries to victims of an accidental airstrike by the Nigerian military.

More than 80 civilians were killed and dozens of others wounded in the ''unintended'' attack on a religious gathering in the village of Tudun Biri in Kaduna state last week.

The donated sum amounted to N109 million ($137,945), according to Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who made the announcement during the senators' visit to the Kaduna state governor on Sunday.

Ismail Mudashir, an assistant to Senator Jibrin, said the money would be sent to the victims through the state government.

The attack has been heavily condemned, with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu calling the incident "disturbing" and ordering an investigation.

The Nigerian army has issued an apology over the misfire and investigations have been ordered by President Bola Tinubu.

There have been several similar incidents military airstrikes hitting civilians in Nigeria as the country's armed forces battle militant groups and kidnapping gangs in the north of the country.

