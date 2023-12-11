TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces destroy terror targets in northern Iraq
Operations carried out in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions of the northern Iraq destroyed 13 terror targets and neutralised many senior terrorists, Turkish Defence Ministry says.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 11, 2023

Turkish security forces carried out air operations in northern Iraq, destroying 13 terror targets and neutralising many senior terrorists, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

The operations were carried out in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions to “eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the PKK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter,” a ministry statement said on Monday.

The targets included caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terror group, it said.

A large number of terrorists were also "neutralised" in the operations, during which Turkish-made ammunition were used, the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

“During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm,” it added.

