The colours and the style at 2023 Dakar Fashion Festival
December 12, 2023

By Charles Mgbolu

The 21st edition of the annual Dakar Fashion Show has taken place on the island of Gorée off the coast of Senegal, with over 20 emerging Senegalese celebrated as the next generation of designers from the country.

The event themed ‘’Made in Africa by Africans to the World’’ also had designers from Nigeria, South Africa, Congo, Cote d'Ivore, and Morocco.

Celebrated Senegalese designer and founder of the event, Adama N'Diaya, called it a wonderful opportunity to appreciate colourful creations combining African traditional and modern designs.

‘’African fashion inspires many things. African fashion is creative; it’s diverse; it is beautiful; and it is bold’’ N’Diaya said at the opening ceremony.

The event, which took place between December 7 and 10, also had the formal launch of 'sustainable fashion’ an initiative aimed at helping designers to make sustainable, recycled fashion.

The runway saw straight-faced models strut in a bold mix of designs, such as Lamé dresses, bronze organza boubous, bazin and recycled plastic jackets, colourful moussors (head scarves), and cowrie necklaces, as some examples.

‘’I'm very proud of them... It's always the designers; they're always innovative and new,’’ said N’Diaye.

The designers were charged with being role models for other young entrepreneurs in the country and, above all, to help preserve the fine fashion prints that make African fashion pieces unique in the global fashion space.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
