FIFA approves 30 Nigerian referees for 2024 competitions
Some of the match officials on the latest FIFA list last officiated in FIFA-linked games in 2019.
FIFA have appointed the Nigerian referees for 2024 games. Photo: Reuters / Others
December 15, 2023

World football's governing body, FIFA, has approved 30 Nigerian referees to participate in various international games next year, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announces.

They comprise 11 football referees, 11 assistant referees, four beach soccer referees, and four futsal referees, Nigerian local media report.

Some of the match officials on latest FIFA list last officiated in FIFA-linked games in 2019.

No details of the tournaments the officials will participate in have been provided.

Nigeria is one of the top footballing nations in Africa but its referees are often skipped in international competitions.

No Nigerian referee has been listed among 85 match officials approved for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to start on January 8 in Cote d'ivoire.

The Nigerian Football Federation has recently stepped efforts to retrain referees as the job becomes more technology-driven.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
