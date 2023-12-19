Rwandan President Paul Kagame has named four new major-generals, a statement from the presidency said on Tuesday.

The four are Ephraim Rurangwa, who is currently serving as the commandant of Rwanda's Military Hospital; John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga, the commandant of the General Headquarters; Denis Rutaha, the commandant of the Combined Training Centre and Vincent Gatama, the fourth Division Commander.

In June, Kagame promoted 17 senior soldiers from the rank of colonel to brigadier-general. Godfrey Gasana, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Air Force, was among those promoted to brigadier-general.

Eighty-three lieutenant colonels were promoted to the rank of colonel in June, while those elevated to lieutenant colonel from major were 98.

Two hundred and ninety-five captains were promoted to the rank of major.

