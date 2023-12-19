AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Rwanda's Kagame names four new major-generals
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has named four new major-generals.
Rwanda's Kagame names four new major-generals
Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced four new military promotions on December 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 19, 2023

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has named four new major-generals, a statement from the presidency said on Tuesday.

The four are Ephraim Rurangwa, who is currently serving as the commandant of Rwanda's Military Hospital; John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga, the commandant of the General Headquarters; Denis Rutaha, the commandant of the Combined Training Centre and Vincent Gatama, the fourth Division Commander.

In June, Kagame promoted 17 senior soldiers from the rank of colonel to brigadier-general. Godfrey Gasana, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Air Force, was among those promoted to brigadier-general.

Eighty-three lieutenant colonels were promoted to the rank of colonel in June, while those elevated to lieutenant colonel from major were 98.

Two hundred and ninety-five captains were promoted to the rank of major.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us