WORLD
2 MIN READ
Social media platform X restored after global outage
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"
Social media platform X restored after global outage
 / Photo: AFP
December 21, 2023

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was restored globally early Thursday.

Users reported issues with accessing both X and X Pro, earlier known as TweetDeck, at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

The cause of the outage, which began a little after 12 am ET(0500 GMT), is not yet known, and emails to X's communications and support teams bounced back.

Users on X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, experienced an inability to view posts, receiving a "Welcome to X!" message. X Pro users encountered a message that said "Waiting for posts."

African entrepreneurs

African entrepreneurs like Erick Mokaya in Kenya were among those affected by Thursday's outage. He publishes business and finance analysis and X is his main platform.

"We can’t reach our followers... Of course you loose a bit of business because you cannot engage followers. So we have to switch to Telegram and WhatsApp, although our reach on X is higher," he told TRT Afrika.

He added: "It also means that X spaces have to be postponed for others. Time-bound clients are quite understanding and accept to reschedule. Those who want to stream their (product) launches also have to reconsider."

The social media platform faced upheaval and uncertainty following Musk's $44 billion acquisition, leading to layoffs, including numerous engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources have previously told Reuters.

Users took to rival Meta's app, Threads, to discuss the outage, citing difficulties in accessing posts, replies and profiles on X.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us