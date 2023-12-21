AFRICA
UN suspends food aid in parts of Sudan
World Food Programme says it has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira state.
World Food Programme says more than 300,000 have fled Sudan's al Gezira state in just days. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 21, 2023

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, the aid agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

The UN agency has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, its representative and country director in Sudan, adding that its teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible.

More than 12,000 people have been killed and over 33,000 wounded as a result of the conflict since April, according to the UN.

Approximately 25 million people, half of the population, need humanitarian aid. About 7 million people in Sudan have been displaced within the country or fled in search of security in neighbouring countries.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
