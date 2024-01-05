By Matthew Chan Piu

At the age of 43, I find myself reminiscing about the moment that ignited my lifelong devotion to a genre that has become more than just music - it's a way of life.

Hip hop, with its pulsating beats and raw lyrics, first entered my world through a gift that would forever alter the course of my musical journey.

It was a gift from a person whose love and understanding of my budding fascination with music knew no bounds – my mother.

With a beaming smile, she handed me a sleek new Walkman, a portal to a world of sonic exploration. Little did she know that her choice of tapes would be a serendipitous step towards shaping my identity.

Nestled within the confines of those cassettes were two albums: NWA's 1988 seminal classic "Straight Outta Compton" and Public Enemy's politically charged masterpiece "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back."

The opening notes of Public Enemy's album hit me like a tidal wave, crashing through my consciousness and leaving an indelible mark.

Unwavering presence

However, it was NWA's defiant anthem, "Straight Outta Compton," that had me sitting bolt upright in my bed, my young ears attuned to every syllable.

The clear lyrics that punctuated the album only served to amplify its impact. It was as if a musical revolution had been ignited, and I was an unwitting participant in its uprising.

From that moment, my journey into the world of hip hop became an all-consuming quest for knowledge and sound. I voraciously consumed every morsel of hip hop culture that I could get my hands on, meticulously amassing a collection of albums, particularly those from the 80s and the golden age of the 90s.

As I delved deeper into the genre, I found myself drawn to the intricate artistry of lyricists who wove stories, emotions, and experiences into their verses.

Ice Cube, with his razor-sharp wordplay, became an unwavering presence in my top five rappers of all time.

Universal language

His ability to paint vivid narratives with his lyrics resonated with many people like me on a profound level, reinforcing hip hop's essence of being more than just a music genre. It is a vessel for authentic storytelling that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

Despite its origins thousands of kilometres away in America, hip hop speaks to people in Africa in a language that defied distance.

Through the verses of these artists, one feels an intimate connection with their realities – the layout of their towns, their struggles with authority, their aspirations, and their heartaches.

Hip hop has become a conduit for shared experiences, a universal language that resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

This cultural phenomenon, which found its roots in marginalised communities, had the power to unite disparate souls under a common rhythm.

Healing wounds

It wasn't just about the music; it was about a shared struggle, a shared passion, and a shared vision for a better world.

Similarly, hip hop was more than just entertainment; it was a force for social change, an amplifier of unheard voices, and a mirror reflecting the realities of the world.

In moments of darkness, hip hop lovers like me, turned to their favourite albums to find solace, to express emotions that couldn't be put into words. This serves as a source of encouragement and hope.

The rhymes and rhythms of hip hop have an uncanny ability to heal wounds, mend hearts, and inspire resilience.

As the years passed, hip hop became a cornerstone of friendships and connections around the globe.

In my own personal experience, from impromptu rap sessions with newfound friends to finding common ground in lyrics when spoken language failed, hip hop became the thread that bound me to kindred spirits across continents.

As lovers of hip hop gaze into the future, it is important to stress that it is a love story that spans generations and the genre is a symbol of cultural movement that has etched its mark on the annals of history.

The continued love for hip hop and its evolution are a testament to the enduring power of music to shape lives, forge connections, and transcend barriers.

As KRS-One put it: "Rap is something we do, hip hop is something we live." Indeed, hip hop is more than a genre; it's a way of life, an embodiment of culture, and a reflection of the human experience.

Powerful unity tool

From the gritty streets of LA to the bustling streets of New York, hip hop became a vessel for self-expression and societal commentary, seamlessly fusing traditional African sounds with contemporary beats.

This harmonious blend created a sonic boom, mirroring the complexities of the African American experience.

As a young African immersing myself in the rhythm and poetry of hip-hop, I discovered a profound sense of belonging within the narratives shared by artists who intimately understood the struggles faced not only in their own communities but also reflected the daily challenges, triumphs, and aspirations of the youth across the African continent.

Lighting generations of lovers

Whether reveling in the infectious energy of South African Kwaito or absorbing the social rhymes of Nigerian hip-hop, the genre served as a powerful conduit for unity. It inspired a generation to rise above adversity, celebrating the richness of African culture.

Within the beats and verses of hip hop, I unearthed not merely a musical genre but a dynamic voice transcending borders, connecting the youth of Africa in a shared journey of identity, empowerment, and collective dreams.

Hip hop might have left our continent hundreds of years ago in the form of drum beats, rhythms, and songs, reborn in New York as a new sound, but still carried the DNA of her origins from Africa.

For many people like me who grew up with the hip hop culture, it has been a journey of discovery, an odyssey of self-expression, and a symphony of shared stories.

With each passing year, hip hop continues to evolve as an unwavering flame that burns brightly, lighting the path for generations of music lovers yet to come.

The author, Matthew Chan-Piu, is a writer and filmmaker based in Kampala, Uganda.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.

