Calabar Carnival: The colour, the culture and the glamour
Calabar Carnival: The colour, the culture and the glamour
Calabar Carnival started in 2004 as a means of boosting tourism in Nigeria's Cross River state.
December 29, 2023

By Staff Reporter

All through the month of December, dashing colours and brightly plumed costumes have exploded on the streets of Calabar in southern Nigeria as the annual Calabar Carnival treated revellers to a battle of street parades.

The street carnival, dubbed 'Battle of Bands', which began on December 1st to terminate on New Year's Eve, is the entertainment climax and biggest tourism event that marks the end of the year for many fun seekers in Nigeria and beyond.

It attracts over two million revellers and features participants from over 25 countries, according to data from organisers.

The cherry of the event is the colourful street parade, which is a fiercely contested festival category that sees the winning band walk away with $100,000.

The parade takes place over a 12-kilometre route and features 50,000 costumed revellers who perform in five major carnival bands and 10 non-competing bands.

It is a spectacle, as thousands line the streets to watch the different bands go by.

While flagging off the event this year, the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, acknowledged that tourism across the continent still suffers from the impact of COVID-19, but the sector is slowly getting back on its feet.

"This particular theme came as a result of almost all the other themes which captures the carnival from inception. After COVID-19, there was a total breakdown and people were so disillusioned,'' said Otu.

"Whether people like it or not, after a season of very tough situations, hunger, and other things, there will actually come a season where people are going to smile, and fortunately, this is that season,” he added.

The event started back in 2004 by the then-state governor, Donald Duke, to boost tourism and the local economy of the state and country as a whole.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us