Foreign students can no longer bring relatives to UK
Foreign students will not be allowed to move to the UK with their family members starting January 1, 2024.
Britain says it has barred foreign students from moving to the country with their family members to manage a migrant crisis. / Photo: AP
January 2, 2024

Most international students can no longer bring their family members to the UK as the student visa ban on dependents has come into effect as of 2024 in a bid to curb immigration.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government reminded that the restrictions came into effect on January 1, meaning most international students can now no longer bring family members to the UK.

"International students starting courses this month will no longer be able to bring family members on all but postgraduate research courses and courses with government-funded scholarships," said the statement.

This is one of the recent government moves to bring down the high number of migrants coming to the UK to sustainable levels.

'Manipulating' immigration system

Home Secretary James Cleverly stated that this policy aims to prevent people from "manipulating our immigration system."

"Yesterday, a major part of that plan came into effect, ending the unreasonable practice of overseas students bringing their family members to the UK. This will see migration falling rapidly by the tens of thousands and contribute to our overall strategy to prevent 300,000 people from coming to the UK," he added.

SOURCE:AA
