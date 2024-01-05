Rwanda has denied reports of being among unnamed African countries holding secret talks with Israel to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

The claims were carried on Israeli media quoting a senior Israeli security official following statements by Israeli ministers on expelling Palestinians from Gaza .

The East African country on Friday dismissed the reports as "completely false".

"No such discussion has taken place either now or in the past, and the disinformation should be ignored," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

1.9 million displaced

The US has rejected what it said were "irresponsible" statements by Israeli ministers on expelling Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Almost 1.9 million people, or over 80% of the population, have been displaced across Gaza since the conflict started, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Over 22,300 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,296 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

UK treaty

Rwanda signed a controversial treaty with Britain in December to take in asylum-seekers and other migrants from the country.

The treaty was approved by British lawmakers in principle, sending it on for further scrutiny. If approved by British Parliament, it would allow the government to “disapply” sections of UK human rights law when it comes to Rwanda-related asylum claims.

