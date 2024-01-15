Zambia has reported 12 new cholera-related deaths and 431 cases over the past 24 hours.

The country also received the first batch of 1.4 million oral cholera vaccine doses out of 1.7 million already approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), Health Minister Sylvia Masebo told reporters on Monday.

The country has "periodically used oral cholera vaccines to successfully respond to emergencies that have affected different parts of the country," she added.

Masebo said that the cholera outbreak has so far affected 45 out of the country's 116 districts since October last year.

Capital city accounts for highest cases

"The 418 new cases have been recorded from eight provinces, with (the capital) Lusaka accounting for 381. We have recorded 12 deaths and discharged 363 patients from the various treatment centers," she said.

"In the last 24 hours, we have discharged 363 patients from various treatment centres. This is slightly lower than yesterday when we discharged 388 patients and on Saturday when 400 patients were discharged," the minister added.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.