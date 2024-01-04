AFRICA
Zambia delays school reopening due to cholera
Zambia has delayed the reopening of schools after a significant spike in cholera caseload.
Schools in Zambia will be reopened three weeks post-schedule due to cholera outbreak. / Photo: AP
January 4, 2024

Zambia's government said on Thursday it was postponing the start of the new school year by three weeks due to a cholera outbreak that has claimed 150 lives since October.

Schools that were due to reopen on January 8 are now scheduled to start classes on January 29, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima said, pointing to rising cholera cases in most parts of the country.

More than 4,000 cholera cases and 150 deaths have been reported in the southern African country, according to the latest government figures, indicating a mortality rate of 3.7%.

More than 342 new cases of the bacterial disease have been detected in the last 24 hours, with 23 deaths reported.

Safeguarding lives

"While the government is concerned about the negative impact pandemics have had on the education sector, safeguarding the lives of school communities remains a priority," Syakalima said.

In December, Zambia stepped up a campaign to halt the spread of cholera, including the distribution of chlorine to disinfect contaminated water.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the growing number of cholera cases around the world in recent years, with Africa bearing the brunt.

SOURCE:AFP
