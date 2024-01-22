AFRICA
Violence erupts in Abidjan after Côte d'Ivoire's AFCON loss
Violence broke out in Abidjan after 2023 AFCON hosts Côte d'Ivoire were beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea on Monday to leave their qualification hopes in jeopardy.
Violence broke out in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire after the 2023 AFCON hosts were beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea in the final match of Group A on Monday.

Thousands of fans left the Alassane Ouattara Stadium before the final whistle.

Some of Côte d'Ivoire's disappointed fans vandalised vehicles and smashed the windows of buses, TRT Afrika reporters witnessed.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or fatalities following the mayhem.

Security escort

A few fans fought with stewards in the stadium, while water bottles and chairs were hurled on the pitch.

The players of the Côte d'Ivoire national team had to be escorted to their locker room under tight security.

The hosts are third of the group with three points, and are now hoping that their three points will be enough to end among the four best third-place finishers, who also go through to the last 16.

Equatorial Guinea top Group A with seven points and a superior goal difference, ahead of second-placed Nigeria, who also have seven points.

Emilio Nsue's brace

Guinea-Bissau finished their run in the tournament with zero points from three matches.

Emilio Nsue scored twice as Equatorial Guinea routed Côte d'Ivoire 4-0 on Monday. Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla were the other scorers for Equatorial Guinea, who now progress to the round of 16 alongside Nigeria.

Côte d'Ivoire suffered their heaviest defeat at the AFCON tournament on Monday, after a 4-1 defeat against Ghana in 1965, and with the same score-line against Egypt in 2008.

