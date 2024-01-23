An investigation has been opened following an on-field match incident that occurred shortly after the game between Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday, says the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Morocco manager Walid Regragui was seen in an argument with DR Congo player Chancel Mbemba after the game ended 1-1.

It is not yet clear what led to the incident, but videos shared on social media show Regragui and Mbemba angrily gesticulating at each other shortly after a post-match handshake before players and staff from both teams swarmed the field, pushing and jostling at each other.

CAF says it ‘’will not make any further comment on this matter until the investigation is complete.’’

Other penalties

The 2023 AFCON tournament has seen a number of flared tempers from players, coaches, and fans following games.

On Saturday, January 20, CAF's Disciplinary Board gave Tanzania Football Federation Head Coach Adel Amrouche an eight-match suspension for ‘’bringing CAF into disrepute following comments and allegations he made in the media about the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).''

Amrouche sparked outrage in a televised interview in which he accused Morocco’s Football Federation of "manipulating" African football.

Even though the Tanzanian Football Federation quickly distanced themselves from Amrouche’s comments, they were fined USD 10,000 by CAF.

