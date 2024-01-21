The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held Morocco to a 1-1 draw in their second Group F clash of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday.

Morocco, who are 13th in FIFA ranking, were the first to score through Achraf Hakimi in the 6th minute.

Sixty-seventh-placed DRC, however, fought back in the second half of the game, getting an equaliser through Silas of Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart.

Silas scored in the 76th minute of the game to take Morocco back to the drawing board.

Group still open

Despite having 11 shots at goal, including four on target, and a ball possession of 55%, Morocco could not find a way to restore their lead.

DRC, on the other hand, had 10 shots at goal, with two being on target.

Morocco now have four points from two matches, including a 3-0 win against Tanzania on January 17.

DRC, who drew 1-1 against Zambia on January 17, now have 2 points from two games.

DRC faces Tanzania test

Zambia, who will play against Tanzania later Sunday, have a point from one game, while Tanzania are yet to get a point.

Morocco play against Zambia in the final Group F match of the 2023 AFCON on Wednesday, January 24, while DRC will face off against their neighbours Tanzania.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.