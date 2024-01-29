AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Liberia's new president makes maiden address to parliament
Liberia's new President Joseph Boakai has declared war on drug abuse in the country.
Liberia's new president makes maiden address to parliament
Joseph Boakai (pictured) beat George Weah in a two-round vote in late 2023 to become Liberia's 26th president. / Photo : Reuters / Others
January 29, 2024

Liberia's new president Joseph Boakai declared drug abuse a "public health emergency" and announced a steering committee to tackle the "existential threat" during his first state of the nation address on Monday.

Kush, a synthetically made drug that mimics the effects of cannabis, is wreaking havoc among young people in Liberia.

Users of the highly addictive substance are recognisable by their extreme drowsiness and can be seen anywhere from the slums to well-heeled areas.

Boakai said during his 40-minute speech to parliament that he and his vice-president would be the first to undergo a drug test, prompting a standing ovation in the chamber.

'National security risk'

"The drug epidemic, especially the use of kush in our country, is an existential threat eating away at the future of our children and the country," Boakai said.

"We must stand up and face this national security risk together".

"Given the need for immediate action to make good my pledge to the thousands of families burdened by this crisis, I am hereby declaring drugs and substance abuse as a public health emergency," he added.

Former president George Weah, who was beaten by Boakai in November's run-off poll, was criticised during the election campaign for failing to take sufficient action to counter the scourge while in office.

Crackdown calls

Abisseh Dennis, a social worker who helps young people get off drugs in Monrovia, welcomed Boakai's announcement and said he was setting an example for others.

"Where the drug is coming from, they need to stop it from coming into the country," she told AFP, calling for a tougher crackdown on drug traffickers.

Boakai, 79, also pledged on Monday to invest in the country's transport, health and education sector s as well as to fight corruption.

During his inauguration last week, the new president was hit by a brief spell of heat exhaustion and had to pause and sit down to finish his speech.

The scheduled programme for the rest of the ceremony was abruptly cut short because of the incident.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us