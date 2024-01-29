SPORTS
Cape Verde progress to AFCON quarterfinal
Cape Verde beat Mauritania 1-0 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFCON tournament.
Cape Verde will meet either South Africa or hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFCON tournament on February 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2024

Cape Verde Islands captain Ryan Mendes converted a penalty two minutes from time to edge Mauritania 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash on Monday and see the smallest country at the 24-team competition advance to the quarterfinal.

Mendes, who was in the team when the Cape Verdians previously reached the quarterfinal in 2013, blasted home the kick to hand the islanders a deserved triumph after they had dominated another fast and furious affair.

The penalty was conceded by Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse, who was forced to come out as he scrambled to get to a poor back header from Yassin Cheikh El Welly and, in the process, brought down substitute striker Gilson Benchimol.

Cape Verde, with a population of some 600,000, will meet either Morocco or South Africa in the last eight on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
