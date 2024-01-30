Tuesday, January 30, 2024

19:30 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 26,751

The Palestinian death toll from a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 26,751, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli onslaught against Gaza enters its 116th day. It also said 65,636 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 13 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 114 people dead and 249 others injured.

07:50 GMT — Israel's hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said his Religious Zionist Party would not agree to halt the war in Gaza and called for Israeli military rule of the enclave.

Smotrich made the statement during a meeting with the party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, according to the local Channel 12.

He said halting the war in Gaza for two months would allow the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to restore its governance.

His comments came in reaction to reports in Israeli media that Israel and Hamas were close to reaching a ceasefire deal under which a two-month ceasefire would take effect and a prisoner swap would occur.

"There will be Israeli military rule in Gaza because it's agreed upon by all of us," Smotrich said in an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday.

He also spoke out against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying "it must be kicked out of Gaza and the (occupied) West Bank."

07:34 GMT — Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in Jenin hospital raid: Palestine TV

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians after storming Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, according to Palestine TV.

07:18 GMT — UN chief to meet donor nations after refugee agency accusations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with key donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after 12 of its staff were accused by Israel of involvement in the October 7 surprise Hamas blitz, his spokesperson said.

"The secretary-general is personally horrified by the accusations against employees of UNRWA," Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"But his message to donors — especially those who have suspended their contributions — is to at least guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations, as we have tens of thousands of dedicated staff working throughout the region."

06:40 GMT — Israel's ally US slams 'incendiary' comments from top Israeli ministers

The US has sharply denounced comments from a number of extremist Israeli ministers who called for the reoccupation of the besieged Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians as the war continues to ravage the blockaded enclave.

"You got a couple of ministers in the cabinet using this reckless behaviour, or conducting this reckless behaviour, and making these incendiary comments," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"These are individual cabinet members. They can speak for themselves and what they said and what they did. It doesn't comport with our view, and we find it reckless," he added.

06:17 GMT — US holds Iran responsible for attack on its forces in Jordan-Syria border

Iran is responsible for a recent drone attack that killed three US soldiers at the Jordan-Syria border, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

"We hold Iran responsible, as they are supporting these groups. These groups continue to inflict casualties on our forces, whether it be in Jordan, Iraq or Syria," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a news briefing.

"We absolutely hold Iran responsible because we know that they fund and train and support and equip these militias that operate in Iraq and Syria," Singh added.

05:20 GMT — New Zealand suspends funding to embattled UN agency

New Zealand has joined the list of countries that have suspended funding to the embattled UN Palestinian refugee agency following Israeli allegations that some staff participated in the October 7 Hamas surprise blitz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand had paused funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) until the allegations are investigated.

"The allegations are incredibly serious. It's important they are properly understood and investigated," Luxon told reporters. New Zealand will not "be making any further contributions" to UNRWA until Foreign Minister Winston Peters "says it's good to do so," Luxon added.

05:10 GMT — Israel kills 20 Palestinians in new Gaza massacre

Israel has struck a family home in the Sabra neighbourhood of besieged Gaza, killing over a dozen Palestinians and wounding others, the state-run WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli shelling targeted a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, killing at least 20 civilians and wounding several others, it said.

"Israeli warplanes also launched a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza," WAFA added. Citing sources, The Palestinian news agency further said the Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of a residential building in Khan Younis, in the south.

