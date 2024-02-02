Friday, February 2, 2024

13:01 GMT –– Hamas officials have said that the group is studying a proposed ceasefire deal that would include prolonged pauses in fighting in Gaza and swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but at the same time appeared to rule out some of its key components.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, said the group remains committed to its initial demands for a permanent ceasefire.

Hamdan also said the group seeks the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners being held for acts related to the conflict with Israel, including those serving life sentences. He mentioned two by name, including Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian uprising leader.

Hamdan's comments on the prisoners were the most detailed demands yet to be raised by the group in public.

The insistence on large-scale prisoner releases and on an end to the fighting in Gaza put the group at odds with the multi-stage proposal that officials from Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the US put forth this week. The proposal does not include a permanent ceasefire.

“There is no way that this will be acceptable by the resistance,” Hamdan told Lebanon’s LBC TV, referring to proposed successive pauses in fighting.

Hamdan also said Hamas wants to free Palestinian prisoners of all factions — not just those affiliated with the group. In addition to Barghouti, he named Ahmed Saadat, the head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a small PLO faction.

The prisoner release is a “national cause, not only for Hamas,” he said.

12:17 GMT –– 25 more Palestinians detained in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem

The Israeli army again made incursions into the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Friday and before taking 25 Palestinians with it, soldiers roughed up and grilled several people, according to prisoners' rights organisations.

According to the statement, the majority of the arrests took place in the town of Baqat al Hatab in Qalqilya Governorate, with the remaining taking place in Tulkarem, Jenin, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers also beat, abused, and interrogated several Palestinians, as well as damaged their homes and other properties, the statement noted.

The new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,485, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

11:59 GMT –– Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after agency hit in Gaza

Brussels said the offices of Enabel, the Belgian development agency, had been destroyed in northern Gaza. An official said it took place on Wednesday. It added that there were no employees in the building at the time of the bombing.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez spoke to Israeli ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu in Brussels.

"The ministers strongly condemned the bombing and destruction of the offices," the ministry said.

"The destruction of civilian infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and does not comply with international law," it added.

Lahbib had shared two images on social media on Thursday, one of an apartment building with a timestamp suggesting the photo had been taken on January 28, 2024.

11:54 GMT ––112 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

At least 112 Palestinians have been killed and 148 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said.

“The Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in Gaza, leaving 112 martyrs and 148 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 66,287 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

11:48 GMT –– Jordan extradites 4 Israelis detained for crossing border

“Four Israelis were detained by border guard units yesterday (Thursday), when they stepped over the border fence, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces,” the Jordanian news agency reported.

The unnamed source said “investigations showed that the infiltrators had accidentally crossed the border strip from the west to the east, and contrary to reports, there were no troops among them.”

“They were then returned via authorised routes and channels,” the source added.

11:42 GMT –– Palestine denounces Israeli plan to build 7,000 settlement units in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned in “the strongest terms the call of the extremist Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich to convene the so-called Supreme Planning Committee in order to approve the construction of 7,000 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.”

The ministry said the implementation of the plan is considered “a dangerous and provocative escalation in the conflict arena, and a blatant challenge to international and American positions rejecting settlement and settlers’ attacks and abuse of Palestinian citizens.”

The ministry also pointed out that the plan "is a response to the US administration's decision to impose sanctions on a number of extremist settlers."

It called on the international community and the US administration to "exert real pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop this."

11:08 GMT –– Over 8,000 people in Gaza need medical evacuation: WHO

"Medical referrals for critically injured and sick patients outside Gaza remain ad hoc and insufficient. An orderly, safe and sustained transfer of patients to Egypt and possibly to other locations via Egypt is needed," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in occupied Palestinian territories, told a press conference in Geneva via video link.

Peeperkorn said that 6,000 of those people who need referrals have war-related injuries, while 2,000 have other medical conditions.

"Egypt and many other countries have offered support to receive patients but a workable system is not in place for referrals," he said.

"Lack of safety guarantees and humanitarian corridors in Gaza are making it increasingly challenging to safely and rapidly carry out humanitarian operations," he said, adding: "Lack of sustained access to hospitals could dismantle the health system."

10:56 GMT –– New Zealand announces additional $5M humanitarian support for Palestine

New Zealand, which has joined the US and UK in suspending funding to the UN’s aid agency for Palestinians, announced a further $5 million worth of humanitarian support for Palestine to "respond to the extreme humanitarian need" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters in a statement said the additional assistance will be provided through the World Food Program and UNICEF.

“With 2.2 million people on the brink of famine in Gaza, the work of World Food Program is more important than ever,” said Peters. “We call on Israel to do more to facilitate faster entry of aid into Gaza by streamlining its inspection processes, opening more border crossings for aid delivery and helping ensure safe passage for those delivering this vital assistance."

10:43 GMT –– Hamas expected to respond soon to proposal that includes release of hostages and ceasefires

A senior Hamas official says the group will respond “very soon” to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The official told The Associated Press news agency a lasting ceasefire is the most important component for Hamas, and that everything else can be negotiated.

The multi-stage proposal was drafted several days ago by senior officials from the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt, and is awaiting a Hamas response. In Cairo, a senior Egyptian official with direct knowledge of the contacts said Hamas has not submitted a formal response but that it has sent positive signals.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the indirect talks are still ongoing.

The proposal being presented to Hamas includes a significant increase in aid trucks entering Gaza and allowing displaced residents to gradually return to their homes in the north, but does not explicitly call for a permanent ceasefire. Israel has said it would not agree to end the war as a condition for hostage releases.

10:15 GMT ––Rafah becomes 'pressure cooker of despair' as Palestinians flee

The United Nations humanitarian office voiced concern about the hostilities in Khan Younis that have forced more people to flee to Rafah in the south of Gaza, describing the border town as a "pressure cooker of despair".

"I want to emphasise our deep concern about the escalation of hostilities in Khan Yunis, which has resulted in an increase in the number of internally displaced people seeking refuge in Rafah in recent days," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"Thousands of Palestinians have continued to flee to the south, which is already hosting over half the population of some 2.3 million people. ... Rafah is a pressure cooker of despair, and we fear for what comes next."

10:04 GMT –– Iraq's pro-Iran Al Nujaba movement vows to keep up attacks on US troops

Iraq's pro-Iran Al Nujaba movement said it intends to press on with attacks on US troops in the Middle East, despite Washington's threat to hit back after three of its soldiers were killed in Jordan.

"Any (US) strike will result in an appropriate response," Al Nujaba leader Akram al Kaabi said in a statement, adding the group would continue its actions until its demands are met for US troops to leave Iraq and an end to Israel's Gaza war.

The Al Nujaba movement forms part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-backed groups that the United States has blamed for last weekend's deadly drone attack just over the border into neighbouring Jordan.

The Al Nujaba statement came as US President Joe Biden prepared to receive the bodies of the slain US soldiers at an air force base near Washington.

07:58 GMT - Iran's president vows no war initiation but strong response to bullies

Iran won't start a war but will respond to bullies, says Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his country would not start a war but that it would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to bully it.

Raisi's comments came after days of speculation about how Washington might retaliate after three US soldiers were killed last Saturday in a strike on their base in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group.

CBS News, citing US officials, reported on Thursday that the United States had approved plans for multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria against multiple targets, including Iranian personnel and facilities in those countries.

"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech.

07:12 GMT — Israel shifts focus to Gaza's Rafah as truce efforts grow

Israel is preparing to advance its war on besieged Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis, as diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire accelerated.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the supposed success in the fight against the Palestinian resistance in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis meant its forces could advance to Rafah on the enclave's southern border.

"We are achieving our missions in Khan Younis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us," Gallant claimed in a statement.

At the same time, Qatari and Egyptian mediators hoped for a positive response from Hamas, which governs Gaza, to the first concrete proposal for an extended halt to fighting, agreed with Israel and the US at talks in Paris last week.

A Palestinian official said Hamas was unlikely to reject the proposal outright, but would demand guarantees that fighting would not resume, something Israel has not agreed to.

06:15 GMT — Biden meets supporter autoworkers in Michigan, avoids critical protesters

US President Joe Biden has chatted with a union crowd inside a United Auto Workers hall in Michigan, which showed support for him as pro-Palestinian demonstrators held back by police with riot shields voiced their anger nearby at the president's full-throated support for Israeli invasion in besieged Gaza.

Biden's Michigan schedule did not include any meetings with Arab or Muslim Americans, adding to increasing frustration over his support of Israel in its war on the blockaded enclave as the Palestinian death toll has gone beyond 27,000.

"Why not have a meaningful conversation for how you change course with a community that has first-hand accounts of what it's like to live in the countries where your decision-making is unfolding?" said Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, one of the largest Arab American communities in the nation.

05:30 GMT — Pakistan urges implementation of ICJ provisional measures

Pakistan has called for the full implementation of the International Court of Justice's [ICJ] ruling of provisional measures imposed on Israel to stop its genocide against Palestinians, state-run WAFA news agency reported.

"The implementation of these provisional measures requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering faced by the people of Gaza. The UN Security Council should, therefore, play its mandated role to impose a ceasefire and protect the people of Gaza from ongoing atrocities," said Pakistan's spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahra Baloch, in a press briefing.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing oppression of the people of Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces," she said.

Pakistan also urged the reconsideration of the suspension of UNRWA funding, which plays a critical role in protecting and supporting Palestinians, the spokesperson said.

05:12 GMT — Some Palestinian Americans refuse to meet Blinken

Some members of the Palestinian American community who received an invite to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have declined the invitation over their frustration with Washington's policy toward "Israel's genocide" in besieged Gaza, in which many argue the US is complicit.

"A meeting of this nature at this moment in time is insulting and performative," a group of Palestinian American community members said in a statement, adding they represented a majority of those invited.

"They [Blinken and President Joe Biden] show us every day whose lives they value and whose lives they consider disposable. We will not be attending this discussion, which can only amount to a box-ticking exercise," the Palestinian American group said, adding it saw Washington as complicit in "Israeli genocide."

For our live updates from Thursday, February 1, click here.