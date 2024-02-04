Senegalese security forces have dispersed a crowd that had gathered in the capital Dakar on Sunday to protest against the postponement of the February 25 presidential election.

President Macky Sall announced on Saturday the vote would be delayed to an unspecified date due to a dispute over the candidate list - a move rejected by opposition parties.

Around 200 protesters blocked traffic on a main thoroughfare in Dakar with a makeshift barricade of burning tyres, Reuters news agency reports.

Former prime minister 'arrested'

Senegal's former prime minister Aminata Toure, now a leading opposition figure, was arrested at the protest against the postponement of the presidential election, opposition MP Guy Marius Sagna told AFP.

"I confirm that Aminata Toure has been arrested by the gendarmes," he said. Toure was appointed prime minister by President Macky Sall before joining the opposition.

The crowd of protesting opposition supporters retreated into side streets after riot police fired tear gas. The authorities have not yet commented on the latest development.

Senegal has never delayed a presidential vote and there is uncertainty about what happens next.

ECOWAS urges calm

Last year, the country experienced deadly protests after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was jailed, with his supporters saying it was a ploy to prevent him from contesting in the elections.

For decades, Senegal is seen as one of West Africa's most stable democracies but recent political developments in the country have sparked concerns.

After Sall's televised announcement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed concern about the circumstances that led to the postponement and called for a new election date to be set quickly. It also called for calm and dialogue.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.