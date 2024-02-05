The mobile internet access in the Senegalese capital Dakar and other parts of the country has been cut as federal lawmakers were set to debate a bill that could extend Sall's tenure beyond April 2, when he is due to vacate office.

The Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said the internet was cut “due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order.”

The measure further deepens political tensions in one of Africa's most stable democracies since Sall's decision on Saturday to postpone the crucial vote.

He cited a dispute between the judiciary and parliament over the disqualification of some candidates and the reported dual nationality of some qualified candidates.

Protests

This is the first time Senegal has delayed a presidential election, and Sall's announcement on Saturday pitched the country into uncharted constitutional waters that some opposition and civil society groups said amounted to an "institutional coup".

The decision has sparked opposition protests in the country. There have been calls from international bodies for calm and a quicker election process.

Senegal should hold presidential elections as soon as possible, the African Union said.

Senegal should "organise the elections as soon as possible, in transparency, peace and national harmony," AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement late on Sunday.

