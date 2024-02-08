Ethiopian lawmakers have approved the appointment of intelligence chief Temesgen Tiruneh as deputy to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a high-level reshuffle that comes as the country faces internal conflicts, a food crisis and regional tensions.

In other moves, Abiy's foreign policy aide Taye Atske Selassie was named foreign minister, while national security advisor Redwan Hussein replaces Temesgen as head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Abiy's office on Thursday described the high-level changes as a "step towards strengthening the nation's leadership", in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Temesgen is regarded as a close ally of the prime minister who has selected him for key positions during times of crisis.

Internal challenges

Africa's second most populous country, with around 120 million people, is currently grappling with a number of challenges, including violence in several areas, food insecurity and economic woes.

Ethiopia also stirred regional tensions after reaching an agreement in January with the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland to gain long-sought access to the sea, infuriating Mogadishu.

Both the roles of foreign minister and deputy prime minister had been held by long-serving politician Demeke Mekonnen, who was dropped as vice-president of Abiy's ruling Prosperity Party late last month in a move that foreshadowed Thursday's appointments.

Under the constitution, the role of deputy prime minister does not carry any particular power other than those responsibilities entrusted to him by the prime minister.

'Extensive experience'

He is also charged with replacing the prime minister in his absence.

Abiy told parliament that Temesgen, a married father of two, had "extensive experience" in public service.

Temesgen was appointed to head the NISS in 2020 during a massive reshuffle in the country's security apparatus at the start of the two-year war in the northern Tigray region in November 2019.

Thursday's reshuffle has ended Demeke's lengthy term as deputy prime minister and follows his replacement last month as vice president of the Prosperity Party by Temesgen.

