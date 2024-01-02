Landlocked Ethiopia has signed an initial agreement with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday.

As part of the deal, Somaliland plans to lease a 20km (12.4-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base, Abdi said at the signing.

The pact prompted an emergency meeting of Somalia's cabinet on Tuesday morning to decide on a response, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said.

Recognise independence

With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

The agreement strengthens the security, economic and political partnership between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a statement from the Ethiopian prime minister’s office said.

Somaliland President Abdi said the agreement included a statement that Ethiopia would recognise Somaliland as an independent country in the near future.

'Somalia is indivisible'

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognised by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory and reactions by officials from there were swift.

“Somalia is indivisible. Its sovereignty and territorial integrity is uncompromisable,” Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Somalia's petroleum and mineral resources minister, said.

Somalia posted on the social media platform “X,” formerly Twitter: “Ethiopia knows well that it can’t sign a military pact/MOU to lease a port with the regional head of state- that mandate is the prerogative of the Federal Government of Somalia.”

Somalia and Somaliland reached an agreement in Djibouti on Friday to strengthen cooperation on security and the fight against organised crime.

Ethiopia lost its access to the sea when Eritrea seceded in 1993. Ethiopia has been using the port in neighboring Djibouti for most of its imports and exports.

