TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dozens suspects arrested following Istanbul Courthouse attack
Turkish police arrest 14 suspects over "aggravated murder," and 33 for being member of armed terror group, after the terrorist attack at Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse killing a woman and injuring six people.
Dozens suspects arrested following Istanbul Courthouse attack
Two terrorists, who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse, were killed by Turkish police. / Photo: AA
February 10, 2024

Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has said that 54 suspects were arrested following an investigation regarding an armed attack earlier this week by the DHKP/C terror organisation at the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse.

Fourteen suspects were charged with "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order" and "aggravated murder," 33 were arrested for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation" and one was arrested for "aiding the organisation," he wrote on X, on Friday.

Tunc said five of six suspects found to have made provocative posts on social media after the attack were arrested.

And a brother of one of the attackers, who was on trial in the 13th High Criminal Court at the time of the assault, was also involved in the attack, was arrested for "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order."

"We will continue our fight with determination against all terrorist organisations that want to disrupt the peace of our country and our nation," said Tunc.

Two terrorists who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse were killed. One woman was killed and six people, including three police officers, were injured.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us