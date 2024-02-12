AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Liberia protests by soldiers' wives force president to cancel event
Roadblocks made of kitchen utensils and makeshift supplies appeared in the country.
Liberia protests by soldiers' wives force president to cancel event
President Joseph Boakai has vowed to look into the concerns of the soldiers' wives.   / Photo: Reuters
February 12, 2024

Wives of Liberian soldiers set up roadblocks near the capital Monrovia and elsewhere in the country, forcing President Joseph Boakai to cancel National Army Day celebrations on Monday.

The women were airing multiple grievances ranging from low salaries and pensions, to a lack of social security, electricity shortages and corruption within the armed forces, the AFP news agency reports.

They also demanded the resignation of new Defence Minister Prince Charles Johnson III, who they blame for a reduction in the salaries of Liberian soldiers returning from peace missions in Mali.

The first roadblock was assembled on Sunday in the suburbs of Monrovia near the Edward Binyah Kesselly barracks on the road leading to the international airport.

Kitchen utensils

New roadblocks made of kitchen utensils and makeshift supplies appeared elsewhere in the country on Monday.

Drivers stuck in long traffic jams on the road leading to the airport opted to abandon their vehicles and continue their journey on foot.

Liberia's new president Boakai, who was inaugurated in January, met with soldiers' wives on Sunday and vowed to carefully examine their concerns and set up a commission, his team said.

He ordered the restoration of electricity to the Edward Binyah Kesselly barracks and free classes in the school located within the compound.

Read more: Liberia: What lies ahead for Joseph Boakai's presidency

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us