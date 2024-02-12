Wives of Liberian soldiers set up roadblocks near the capital Monrovia and elsewhere in the country, forcing President Joseph Boakai to cancel National Army Day celebrations on Monday.

The women were airing multiple grievances ranging from low salaries and pensions, to a lack of social security, electricity shortages and corruption within the armed forces, the AFP news agency reports.

They also demanded the resignation of new Defence Minister Prince Charles Johnson III, who they blame for a reduction in the salaries of Liberian soldiers returning from peace missions in Mali.

The first roadblock was assembled on Sunday in the suburbs of Monrovia near the Edward Binyah Kesselly barracks on the road leading to the international airport.

Kitchen utensils

New roadblocks made of kitchen utensils and makeshift supplies appeared elsewhere in the country on Monday.

Drivers stuck in long traffic jams on the road leading to the airport opted to abandon their vehicles and continue their journey on foot.

Liberia's new president Boakai, who was inaugurated in January, met with soldiers' wives on Sunday and vowed to carefully examine their concerns and set up a commission, his team said.

He ordered the restoration of electricity to the Edward Binyah Kesselly barracks and free classes in the school located within the compound.

Read more: Liberia: What lies ahead for Joseph Boakai's presidency

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.