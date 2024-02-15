AFRICA
US to build military bases for Somali army's commando force
The agreement will see the US construct five "well-equipped" military bases for the Danab Brigade.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the capital, Mogadishu. Photo / Villa Somalia / Others
February 15, 2024

The US and Somalia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the operational capabilities of the Somali army.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and the US charge d'affaires in Mogadishu.

Senior officials from both sides, including Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, who arrived in the country on Thursday, attended the signing ceremony in the capital Mogadishu.

The agreement will see the US construct five "well-equipped" military bases for the national army's commando force known as the Danab Brigade, according to state media.

Fighting al-Shabaab

The Danab Brigade is one of the country's elite forces who have been fighting the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab since President Mohamud declared an "all-out war" against the terror outfit following his reelection in May 2022.

Earlier, Phee met with Mohamud amid tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over Addis Ababa's Red Sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, despite diplomatic efforts to calm the situation.

Somalia has rejected the deal, which was signed without the approval of the central government, calling it an "illegitimate" agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Phee visited Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discuss regional and multilateral issues.

