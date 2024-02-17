The Kenyan government will build a three-bedroom home for the family of late Kenyan marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, local media Citizen TV reports.

Kiptum, 24, and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died in a road accident on Sunday, February 11.

The building project is said to be located on a four-acre farm that Kiptum had purchased in Kenya’s Rift Valley and had planned to build a house on later this year.

''We had very special guests ... visiting Kiptum’s family and they were sent by Dr. William Ruto because they want to put in a house for him. They want to build a house for Kelvin Kiptum’s family and that’s a 3-bedroomed house,'' Citizen TV said on Thursday.

Kiptum, hailed as one of the most promising marathon talents of his generation, had captured the world's attention with his remarkable feats on the track.

Record breaker

He made history by shattering Eliud Kipchoge's world record, clocking 26.1 miles (42 kilometres) in an astounding two hours and 35 seconds during the Chicago Marathon last October.

Kiptum's father, Samson Cheruiyot, has called for an investigation, saying that four unidentified men had visited his son days before his accident.

The suspects are currently being questioned by the police after being arrested, according to local media.

Kiptum's death, just four months after he broke the marathon world record, shocked Kenya and the world of athletics.

He had been planning to attempt to become the first person to run a marathon in under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon in April.

His funeral will be held on February 24, with the government promising a "heroic farewell."

