AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Fresh demands for release of Senegalese opposition figures
Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Faye were not among several government opponents released from prison last week.
Fresh demands for release of Senegalese opposition figures
Ousmane Sonko / Photo: AA
February 18, 2024

Supporters of opposition presidential election candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye called for his release and that of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on Sunday, citing the need for "equal treatment" under the constitution.

Several government opponents were released from prison last Thursday following an order by President Macky Sall.

However, the two key opposition figures were not among those freed as the country faces uncertainty over delayed presidential elections.

"All candidates must benefit from the constitutional principles of equal treatment," said a statement from the Diomaye-President coalition.

"That's why the release without delay of candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye is a popular demand and respectful of the Constitution," the statement said.

Stand-off over election

The Constitutional Court rejected Sonko's candidacy for the presidential elections but accepted that of Faye, the PASTEF's party's number two. In all, twenty 20 candidates had been cleared for the elections.

Ousmane Sonko has been in prison since April 2023 for "contempt of court" and "defamation against a corporate body" over a Facebook post.

Sonko, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, has been at the centre of a standoff with the state that has lasted more than two years and sparked often deadly unrest.

The Constitutional Council rejected Sonko's candidature due to his six-month suspended sentence for defamation, which was upheld by the Supreme Court on January 4.

Senegal was then rocked by protests after President Sall postponed the February 25 elections to choose his successor just a day before campaigning was due to start two weeks ago. The incumbent president's term in office is due to end on April 2.

Senegal's parliament had approved the postponement but the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the delay was unconstitutional.

President Sall has agreed to organise elections ''as soon as possible'' in line with the court ruling. However, he hasn't announced a date yet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us