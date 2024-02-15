AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal begins release of political detainees after election delay
Those released include members of the dissolved opposition party Pastef - which is headed by opposition figurehead Ousmane Sonko.
Senegal begins release of political detainees after election delay
Protests have rocked  Senegal over the controversial postponement of elections originally scheduled for this month.   / Photo: Reuters
February 15, 2024

Several government opponents were released from prison in Senegal on Thursday, with the country gripped by a political crisis after the presidential election was delayed, two lawyers told AFP.

An appeasement move by President Macky Sall had been expected after his decision earlier this month to delay the election slated for February 25 sparked deadly protests and international concern.

"Most of my clients in politically motivated cases have been released," lawyer Cheikh Koureissy Ba told AFP, adding that this concerned several dozen detainees.

A list of several of the released opponents was given to AFP by another lawyer, Moussa Sarr.

Sonko's party

The list included Aliou Sane, the coordinator of the citizens' opposition movement "Y'en a marre" (I'm fed up), Djamil Sane, the mayor of a Dakar neighbourhood, and several members of the dissolved opposition party Pastef - which is headed by opposition figurehead Ousmane Sonko.

"As a result of international pressure, President Macky Sall is ordering some releases," said Souleymane Djim, a member of the Collective of families of political prisoners. He also confirmed that some releases were under way.

Sonko and his second in command, Bassirou Diomaye Faye have been detained since 2023.

There is currently no news of their possible release.

Several hundred opposition members - more than a thousand according to some rights organisations - have been arrested since 2021, when Sonko began a bitter stand off with the state that sparked deadly unrest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us