Members of the Kanuri ethnic group from several countries gathered in Maiduguri, the capital of the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, for the celebrations of their heritage last weekend.

It was an unprecedented event. "It's so impressive considering that this is the first Kanuri Cultural Summit in the Lake Chad region," Abdulazeez Mala, project coordinator of Voices of Lake Chad Children, who attended the event, told TRT Afrika.

"The entire defunct Kanem-Borno empire people gathered to exhibit their rich culture, promote trans-border unity and revive economic and networking among like-minded individuals," Mala said said.

The Kanuri people mainly live in areas of the former Kanem-Borno empire covering parts of present-day Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad. It was a powerful empire in the region centuries ago.

Although the Kanem-Borno was destroyed during colonialism by Western countries, the Kanuri people have maintained their culture, language and unity.

"But till today, the kanuri nation split for political convenience maintains their heritage and dialect," said Abdulazeez.

The cultural event was held under the leadership of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. He is the head of Borno Emirate.

The Kanuri language is still a major language in southeastern Niger, northeastern Nigeria and northern Cameroon.

The Nigerian government said it will establish a museum for research, tourism and preservation of the ancient Kanem-Borno cultural heritage and artifacts.

