Hundreds of people gathered in the Kenyan athletics hub of Eldoret for a funeral procession in honour of marathon star Kelvin Kiptum, who died earlier this month in a car accident.

His coffin, encircled with flowers, was carried in a hearse through the streets of the town in the Rift Valley of western Kenya, on Thursday, some watching in silence, others singing hymns.

Kiptum was died in a car crash on February 11 at the age of 24, just a few months after he smashed the world marathon record.

"It is difficult to accept this happened. It is a big void in Kenyan athletics," Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir said.

The procession snaked its way through roads lined with fans and athletes as it headed towards Iten, a high-altitude training region for athletes.

"We have to accept that Kiptum is no longer with us," cleric Philip Chumo said as the coffin was loaded into the black hearse.

Police said Kiptum was driving near Eldoret around 11:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) when his car veered off the road into a ditch and hit a tree.

His Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, 36, also died in the accident, while another passenger, a woman, was injured.

Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene in 2022 and shattered the world record in Chicago in October last year.

He ran in a time of two hours, 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time, set by Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

The young athlete had competed in only three marathons and recorded three of the all-time fastest seven times for the event.

He was the favourite to take gold at this year's Paris Olympics, where he was expected to go head-to-head with Kipchoge for the first time.

Kiptum, who is a married father of two, will be laid to rest on Friday at his home in Chepkorio, Eldoret.

