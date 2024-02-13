Kenyan lawmakers observed a minute's silence on Tuesday in honour of marathon star Kelvin Kiptum after his death in a late-night car crash, and appealed for better support protection for the country's sporting talent.

Kiptum, who smashed the world marathon record last year, was killed along with his Rwandan coach in the accident near his home in the Eldoret area of Kenya's Rift Valley on Sunday.

His death at the age of just 24 shocked his homeland and the world of athletics, with his compatriot, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, leading tributes to the "rising star".

In Nairobi, members of parliament bowed their heads for a minute of silence for the man who rose from humble beginnings as a goat herder to record three of the seven fastest marathon times in history.

Marathon favourite

He was a favourite for marathon gold at the Paris Olympics later this year, where he was due to face off against Kipchoge for the first time after slashing 34 seconds off his older rival's world record in Chicago in October.

"At the young age of 24 years, Mr Kiptum had achieved what many athletes could only dream of," said Ng'elechei Caroline Jeptoo, MP for Elgeyo Marakwet County where the accident occurred.

Several lawmakers called for a full investigation into the crash and for better protection of the nation's athletes.

Police said Kiptum was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret around 11 pm (2000 GMT) Sunday when the accident occurred.

Lost control

A police report said the father of two had lost control of the car and veered into a ditch before hitting a tree. Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed on the spot while a woman passenger was injured.

Kiptum's death is the latest in a saga of tragedies to hit Kenyan sports stars.

"As we mourn, some actions must be taken by the ministry of sports... they must take our athletes seriously," said Kiptum's local MP Gideon Kimaiyo.

In 2011, Kenyan marathon great Samuel Wanjiru died also at the age of 24 in a mysterious incident at his home after capturing the title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In 2021, distance running star Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at the age of 25 at her house in Iten, near Eldoret.

Her husband Ibrahim Rotich went on trial for her murder in November last year.

Burial preparations

Athletics Kenya officials met with Kiptum's family on Tuesday to start making preparations for his burial, AK executive committee member Barnabas Korir told AFP.

Kenyan Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba had said Monday the government would take charge of all funeral arrangements, in consultation with the family, although no date has yet been set.

Kiptum's comrades could not hide their emotions at a training session in the high-altitude training hub of Eldoret on Tuesday, vowing to uphold his legacy.

