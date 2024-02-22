South Africa says there will be no increase in personal income tax brackets for individual taxpayers in 2024.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana disclosed this in his 2024 Budget Speech on Wednesday but proposed tax increase on tobacco and alcoholic beverages as some of the measures to alleviate fiscal pressures.

Godongwana says government is also discussing policy options to support higher employment.

Last year, Treasury proposed the extension of the social relief of distress grant until the 2024/25 financial year.

Godongwana says any extension of the grant, or any replacement thereof, needs to be funded by a new revenue source or reprioritization of other spending items.

“Work is currently under way to improve the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grants by April this year, National Treasury will work with the Department of Social Development.”

The finance minister added that workers will access a portion of the pension savings from the 1st of September this year, South Africa’s SABC news reports.

The retirement system will allow workers to access a once-off R30 000 from their pensions fund.

Government anticipate it will raise an estimated R5 billion in taxes through members accessing the once off withdrawal.

Government expects the number of grant beneficiaries to jump from 18. 8 million people to 19. 7 million.

The figures exclude COVID-19 SRD Grant recipients. Child support grant and old age grant make up nearly 60 % of the total grant expenditure over the next three years.

The old age grant, war veterans grant, disability grant and care dependency grant will all increase by R90 in April 2024 and another R10 in October 2024.

The foster care grant will be added by R50 in April 2024, and the child support grant will rise by R20 in April 2024, according to the finance minister.