Political crisis talks called by Senegal's President Macky Sall on Tuesday advocated the head of state remain in office beyond the end of his term on April 2 until his successor is installed, six national forum participants told AFP.

Political, religious and civic leaders participating in the "national dialogue" have proposed that the country hold presidential elections on June 2.

The national dialogue commission recommend that President Macky Sall, whose mandate will end on April 2, remain in office until his successor is sworn in.

In order for the proposals to become official, they must first be approved by Sall and then by the Constitutional Council.

The commission said there was a "broad consensus" in favour of the move, despite the opposition of a number of political and civil society actors to such an extension.

On February 3, Sall announced he was indefinitely postponing the Senegalese presidential election scheduled for February 25.

His main reason for postponing the election was "unresolved disputes over who could run for president." At least 19 people have qualified as candidates.

Crisis

Sall's recent announcement – that even with the postponed election, he will still leave office on April 2 – has done little to quell anxiety, with many pushing for the ballot to be held as soon as possible.

According to Sall, the polls will be held by July, latest. This is a downward revision from his initial proposal of December 2024, a date that sparked widespread protests.

Sall hopes an election stakeholders' meeting would end the crisis caused by the indefinite postponement of elections.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.