France star Paul Pogba has been given a four-year ban from football by Italy's anti-doping tribunal after testing positive for testosterone last August, his club Juventus said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the club told AFP it had been notified of the decision against the 30-year-old World Cup winner, who had been provisionally suspended in September.

"We received notification from the tribunal this morning," the spokesman said. Italy's anti-doping body did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP.

Anti-doping prosecutors had called for the four-year ban to be imposed on the former Manchester United midfielder, who tested positive following Juventus's opening match of the Italian Serie A season against Udinese on August 20, during which he was an unused substitute.

Food supplement

A month later a B sample confirmed the presence of testosterone, and he has been provisionally suspended since.

Pogba's representatives said the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.

The player says he will appeal against the ban. ''As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,'' Pogba says in a post on Instagram promising not to violate the ban.

''I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations,'' he adds.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus for a second spell in 2022 after six years at United, was a key member of the France team that won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring in the final against Croatia.

His positive doping test came as he was trying to put behind him a difficult first season back at Juve, in which he made just 10 appearances and was troubled by off-field issues including an investigation into an extortion attempt against him.

